Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEX NAGY III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALEX NAGY III (55) of Charleston, WV, passed away on January 17, 2020, at his daughter Megan's home in Johnson City, TN, of heart complications. Alex was born April 9, 1964, in Logan, WV, and will always be remembered for his kind heart and beautiful smile. Alex is the son of the late Alex Nagy Jr. and Helen Nagy Flanigan of West Union, WV. Alex was a star athlete for the Logan High School Wildcats, where he played football, basketball and excelled in baseball. After high school, Alex attended WV State College after being awarded a baseball scholarship. In 1984, Alex was recruited by the Cincinnati Reds Baseball Organization but due to a rotator cuff injury, his dream of playing in MLB did not come true. After graduating college with a degree in business, Alex owned and operated Valley Insurance Company in Charleston, WV. Alex enjoyed golf, gardening and cooking. Alex had numerous accomplishments in life, but his greatest joy was being a father to his daughter, Megan Nagy, and beautiful new granddaughter, Quinn Elizabeth. Alex was proceeded in death by his father, Alex Nagy Jr., Charleston, WV, paternal grandparents, Bertha and Alexander "Shando" Nagy of Whitman, WV, and maternal grandparents, Judy and Walter "Hogy" Shelton of Logan, WV. He is survived by his daughter, Megan Nagy; significant other, Ronald Curtis Lowe Jr.; and granddaughter, Quinn Elizabeth, of Johnson City, TN; mother, Helen Flanigan, and stepfather, Ron Flanigan of West Union, WV; brother, Dr. Walter Nagy, and his children, Alexandra and Ryan Nagy of Charleston, WV. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Berry Hills Country Club, Charleston, WV. Memorial remarks will be made by Pastor Lonnie Gore starting at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made online or via check in memory of Alex Nagy III to the Children's Home Society of WV, ALEX NAGY III (55) of Charleston, WV, passed away on January 17, 2020, at his daughter Megan's home in Johnson City, TN, of heart complications. Alex was born April 9, 1964, in Logan, WV, and will always be remembered for his kind heart and beautiful smile. Alex is the son of the late Alex Nagy Jr. and Helen Nagy Flanigan of West Union, WV. Alex was a star athlete for the Logan High School Wildcats, where he played football, basketball and excelled in baseball. After high school, Alex attended WV State College after being awarded a baseball scholarship. In 1984, Alex was recruited by the Cincinnati Reds Baseball Organization but due to a rotator cuff injury, his dream of playing in MLB did not come true. After graduating college with a degree in business, Alex owned and operated Valley Insurance Company in Charleston, WV. Alex enjoyed golf, gardening and cooking. Alex had numerous accomplishments in life, but his greatest joy was being a father to his daughter, Megan Nagy, and beautiful new granddaughter, Quinn Elizabeth. Alex was proceeded in death by his father, Alex Nagy Jr., Charleston, WV, paternal grandparents, Bertha and Alexander "Shando" Nagy of Whitman, WV, and maternal grandparents, Judy and Walter "Hogy" Shelton of Logan, WV. He is survived by his daughter, Megan Nagy; significant other, Ronald Curtis Lowe Jr.; and granddaughter, Quinn Elizabeth, of Johnson City, TN; mother, Helen Flanigan, and stepfather, Ron Flanigan of West Union, WV; brother, Dr. Walter Nagy, and his children, Alexandra and Ryan Nagy of Charleston, WV. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Berry Hills Country Club, Charleston, WV. Memorial remarks will be made by Pastor Lonnie Gore starting at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made online or via check in memory of Alex Nagy III to the Children's Home Society of WV, www.childhswv.org. Please make checks payable to Children's Home Society of West Virginia and write In Memory of Alex Nagy III in the "for/memo" section of the check. Mail to Children's Home Society WV - Attention CFO, PO Box 2942, Charleston, WV 25330. Published in Southern WV from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close