ALEXIS ANN PROKLEVICH THORNHILL, 68, of Justice Addition, W.Va., widow of Morris Allen Thornhill, died March 18 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was a retired schoolteacher. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. May 2, Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020