ALFRETTA "MADGE" (BURGESS) BULLARD, 92, grasped the angels' hands that took her to heaven Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019, at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Madge's health being affected by numerous strokes and the onset of Parkinson's disease never prevented her from living the life of a prayer warrior with a direct line to heaven to all who knew her. Madge was born to Myrtle Mae and Elbert Preston Burgess on April 11, 1927, in Whitman, West Virginia, attending school at Man High. She married James Ray Adkins in 1945 and moved to Muncie, Ind., in 1954. She always remained a coal miner's daughter who loved to travel, enjoyed family and attending church at True Light Baptist Church. Surviving Madge are daughter, Sharon (Gary) Roberts; son, Elbert Ray Adkins; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Madge's parents; husbands, James Adkins and Fred P. Bullard Jr.; twin daughters, Vanetta (Erchel) Brown, Alfretta "Alfie" Sewell; daughter, Linda F. Hollars; and grandson, Stephen Beeler, preceded her in death. Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street, Muncie, Ind., on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. The family will receive online condolences at

801 West Adams Street

Muncie , IN 47305

