ALPHA WALKER, was born Alpha Naomi Cyfers in April of 1931 at Greenville, W.Va, the fourth of five children. After a very long illness, Alpha passed away October 23, 2019, at Redstone Village in Huntsville, Ala. Dennis Walker was born Dennis Paul Walker in March of 1925 at Oceana, W.Va., the second of five children. In June of 2016, Paul died from complications of his illness at NHC Healthcare in Charleston, S.C. His ashes will be interred in the coffin alongside his wife. They met after Paul returned home from WWII and married in 1949. Together they raised five children, eventually settling in Nitro, W.Va. While Alpha stayed at home tending to the needs of their growing family, Paul went to work for the Rueben H. Donnelly Co. and stayed for nearly four decades. Paul and Alpha retired in 1987 and moved to Roanoke, Va., to be closer to their family. Paul discovered golf later in life, but went on to play many thousands of holes as well as being an avid reader and crossword master. He had a dry wit, incurable sweet tooth and never saw a baby he didn't love. Alpha was a creative and talented seamstress and provided her children and grandchildren with elaborate costumes, wedding gowns and baby quilts. She was known to hold a baby on her lap at the sewing machine and let them help "Grammy." She was also an accomplished Bridge and Duplicate Bridge player and loved to collect and refinish antiques. They are survived by their five children: Evelyn Walker Manetta, Ruth Walker Darus, Paul Walker Jr., Nancy Walker Willuhn, and Steve Walker; along with twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Their marriage in 1949 was a candle meeting a flame and became the light that sustained them through 67 years of marriage. They held tightly to one another through the highs and lows of life and are now together again in death. Thank you for a lifetime of love, learning and laughter, always a bit messy, but a home with a door that never closed. 