ALVIN "BUD" "CHIP" HILL JR., 87, of Ceredo, West Virginia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born January 19, 1932, in Putnam County, but was raised on the North Fork of Big Creek, Boone County, W.Va. He was the son of the late Alvin and Kerma (Estep) Hill. He was retired from Smith Transfer. He was a well-known local bowler, having bowled a perfect 300 game. He was a friend to many, especially his Burger King buddies. He is survived by one daughter, Donna (Aaron Akers) Adkins of Huntington; one son, Alvin Ray (Rita Hansson) Hill of Palm Bay, Florida; a grandson, Matthew David (Kathryn) Adkins; a great-granddaughter, Kairi Adkins; a half-sister, Linda (Roger) Marcum; a half-brother, James Robert Hill; and the mother of his children, Jean Hill. He is also survived by a niece, Jenny Parsons, and a nephew, Bobby Woods, the children of his sister, Jean Woods. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Earl F. Hill officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at 2:30 p.m. at the Hill Family Cemetery on the North Fork of Big Creek, Boone County, W.Va. Published in Southern WV from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019

