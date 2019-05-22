ANNA LEE HALSTEAD, 69, of Parkersburg, W.Va., formerly of Petroleum, W.Va., passed peacefully from this life on May 13, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born February 21, 1950, in Comfort, W.Va., the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mary Dotson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Donnie Dotson; a sister, Linda Thomas; and a grandson, Christopher Holstein. Anna was a lifelong homemaker, working hard to keep the family home in order, caring for her husband, raising three children, and doing whatever chores that needed done around the house. She enjoyed reading, cooking and caring for her family, talking with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. Anna was a loving child of the Kingdom of God and a member of the Sandyville Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roy Halstead, Parkersburg; two daughters, Debbie Henderson (Darrell) of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Anna Holstein of Pinch, W.Va.; one son, Roy Halstead II (Stephanie) of Parkersburg; a sister, Sylvia Adkins of Comfort; a brother, Ray Dotson (Ruby) of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Michael, Elizabeth, Josh, James, Maelee and Kendra; two great-grandchildren, Allie and Andrew; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va., with Minister Jeff Dorton and Pastor Roger Halstead officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfunralhome. The obituary may be viewed on the funeral home website, www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Published in Southern WV from May 22 to May 24, 2019