ANTHONY SHAWN NEWSOME, 39, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Lisa Gillman Newsome, died Sept. 23 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service noon Sept. 27, Lily of the Valley Church, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Newsome Family Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation 1 p.m. Sept. 26, up until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Phelps and Son Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019