ARCHIE TROY WILLIAMS, 84, of Twilight, W.Va., passed away January 15, 2020. He was born February 23, 1935, and was the son of the late Howard and Pauline Bailey Williams. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Estel Eskins, and half-sister, Elva (Workman) Webb. Archie was a hard worker and helped people. He said he thought "helping people was why he was born." He loved hunting deer, squirrels and bears and going up on the mountain. He worked as a coal miner 37 years of his life. He grew up on Bailey Mountain and moved to Twilight, W.Va., later where he remained. He is survived by his sister, Reathel (Williams) Eskins of Marion, Ohio; nieces, Kathy (Keith) Irey of Marion, Ohio, and Wava (Webb) Cornett of Ohio; several great-nephews; a great-niece; several cousins; and friends/caregivers, Becky Vanscoy and Bob Cox. Service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with R. Keith Irey officiating. Burial followed in Bailey Mountain Cemetery. Friends called one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020