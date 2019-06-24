Guest Book View Sign Service Information Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175 Danville , WV 25053 (304)-369-0718 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175 Danville , WV 25053 View Map Service 11:00 AM Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175 Danville , WV 25053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AVIS REBECCA BIAS HARLESS, age 90, of Racine went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Paulina Bias; mother, Vernie Bias Clark; sister, Betty Brown; husband, Basil "Ray" Harless; son, Patrick "Scotty" Harless; and a host of family members that have been waiting to see her. She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Estep of Ashford and Cathy Chambers of Andrew; three sons, Michael Harless of Hernshaw, Kerry Harless of Racine and Tim Harless of Racine; and her beloved brother, James Clark of Elkton, Md. She was a very loved woman, not only at home but in the community. She was also a daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. She has 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her life consisted on a daily basis of helping us raise our babies, giving us advice only when she was asked, working in her flower and vegetable garden and swinging on the front porch. She was employed at Shoney's for 17 years in Kanawha City and Executive Inn for a few years. Those of us that knew her have been blessed with such a fine caring woman, and we thank God for the time we had with her. Now she has earned her wings and is rejoicing with the others. We would like to extend our thanks to Hospice of Charleston, Sherry Sharps, Debbie Gillenwater and Sabrina Harless for their assistance in her last days. Service was 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with Anthony Pratt officiating. Burial followed in Bias Cemetery, Drawdy. You may express your condolences to the family at

