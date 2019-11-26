Guest Book View Sign Service Information R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry 25062 US HWY 119 Belfry , KY 41514 (606)-353-7212 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Mullins Elementary School Funeral service 3:00 PM Mullins Elementary School Send Flowers Obituary

AYLA BRENN EASTWOOD, 11 years old, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at her home. She was born August 14, 2008, at Pikeville, Ky., the daughter of Adam Jason Eastwood and Meredith Hope Phillips Eastwood. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Brenda Phillips, great-grandparents Hazel Phillips, Champ Phillips, Glen Williamson, Edith Williamson, Elmer Queen, Roma Queen, Jack Anderson Eastwood and Claudine Hagen, and a special little girl, who was waiting on her, Meleah Jane Reed. Ayla was a 6th grade student at Mullins Elementary School, where she participated as a member of the Mullins cheerleader competition team, all-star elite and the FCA. Ayla enjoyed school and was an excellent student. She loved scary movies, doing gymnastics and Ayla absolutely loved her cats, Mazley and Minnie. Ayla was very kind-hearted and friendly, always smiling. Including her parents, Ayla is survived by her brother, Keaton Isaiah Eastwood; her grandparents, Howard Phillips, Andrew and Debbie Eastwood; her special friends, Priscilla Reed and Melanie Reed; her aunt, Allison Price; her uncle, Andrew Eastwood II; her first cousins, Katie Eastwood, Jade Eastwood, Trinity Price and Hailey Price. She also leaves behind a countless number of friends, to whom she was a loving friend. Funeral services 3 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Mullins Elementary School with Shawn Ward, Zeke Stepp and Will Stepp officiating. Visitation from 1 to 3 at Mullins Elementary School. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Eastwood family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.

