BARBARA JEAN HENDERSON FERGUSON, 82, went home to be with her Lord, September 21, 2019. Barbara was a native of Logan County, W.Va., born to the late Orville and Gladys Eldridge Henderson. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Ferguson, James "Lee" Ferguson II; stepdaughters Rebecca C. Brown and Deborah Carroll; her sister, Phyllis Sue Henderson; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family receives friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, Va. Celebration of life, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with Pastor Joe Newman officiating. Donations to the in her memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019