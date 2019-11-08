|
|
On Monday, November 4, 2019, BARRY MYNES SR., 61, of Lake, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord. Barry was a graduate of Sharples High School. After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years. He was a retired coal miner with 30 years of underground mining experience. Barry was a member of Ball Chapel Church at Jeffrey for 36 years, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and trustee. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Arbutus Mynes of Clothier, W.Va.; and one brother, Scotty King of Lake, W.Va. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Angelia. They had two children, daughter Sheena Mynes of Lake, W.Va., and son Barry Mynes Jr. and wife Hannah; and two beautiful granddaughters, Sophia and Savannah of Sharples, W.Va. Barry is also survived by six sisters, Alice (Steve) Justice of Madison, W.Va., Kidi (Dave) Marcum of Merryville, Tenn., Daneen (Mike) Kinder of Greenview, W.Va., Tina (Johnny) Sessions of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Lou Ann (Marty) Bolyard of Clothier, W.Va., and Myla (Joe) Davis of Clothier, W.Va.; one brother, Byron (Marilyn) Mynes of Jacksonville, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with his son, Barry Mynes Jr., officiating. Johnny Curry will also help with the service. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone Post 5578, Madison, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be his lifetime friends, Johnny Williamson, James Thompson, Jimmy Meeks, Victor Dillon, Stanley Adkins and Rod Kulchuk. Let us all remember in the words of his 3-year-old granddaughter, Sophia, "Mamaw, Papaw's not here anymore! He's in Heaven. He went to see Jesus … he's not sick anymore!" Amen. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
