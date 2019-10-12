BARRY R. HARPER, 56, of Wharton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2019. Barry was born in Madison, W.Va., on June 19, 1963. He was a 1981 graduate of Van High School. Barry worked in the grocery business for more than 37 years. He was recently retired and was the owner of Harper's Market in Bim, W.Va. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid Mountaineer fan. Barry was preceded in death by his father, Paul D. Harper. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Stephanie L. Price-Harper of Wharton; his mother, Sandra Harper of Bigson, W.Va.; sons, Brandon Harper of Morgantown, W.Va., and Justin Harper (Amber Harless and her daughter Maddie) of Wharton; sisters, Kathy (Tony) Pettry of Bigson and Karen (Richard) White of Van; grandson, Matthew Harper and his mother Laura Rayburn of Morgantown; stepmom, Lorene Harper of Bandytown, W.Va.; father-in-law, Charlie Price of Wharton; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Price of Lick Creek, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Melanie (Danny) Grant of Foster, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Travis (Melissa) Price of Trace Fork, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Brittany (Jordan) Epling of St. Albans, W.Va.; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Family and friends gathered from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Graveside service was 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va., with Pastor Scotty Elswick officiating. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019