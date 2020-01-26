Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BART B. LAY III . View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BART B. LAY III died peacefully on January 20, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla., at the age of 70. Bart leaves his wife, Dena Lay of Gainesville, Fla.; brother, Greg Lay of Madison, W.Va.; sister, Pam Lay of Homosassa, Fla.; son, Aaron Lay and wife Robyn of Durham, N.C.; daughter, Angela Lay and husband, Zach Toundas of Gainesville, Fla.; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Bart B. Lay Jr., and mother, "Pete" Lay, née Ferrell, of Inverness, Fla. Born in Van, W.Va., Bart spent much of his life in Madison, W.Va., and graduated with the Class of 1967 from Scott High School. He relocated to Crystal River, Fla., and ultimately settled in Gainesville, Fla. Bart worked as a surface coal miner in Julian, W.Va., for six years and was always passionate about miners' rights. He was actively involved with the United Mine Workers of America and served as his local's vice president. He experienced a career-ending injury in 1983 and was subsequently invited by then UMWA president, Rich Trumpka, to serve in an advisory capacity for the union negotiating team at a national parley in Washington, D.C. Bart loved fishing and spending time on "Bart's Barge" (his pontoon boat) cruising Crystal River with his friends and family. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting on his back porch watching the storms blow in off the Gulf of Mexico. He was a lifelong Willie Nelson fan, and Willie's music was often the soundtrack for these back-porch vigils. Once he moved to Florida, Bart ensured he had only the most deluxe cable TV packages, ensuring he never missed a single West Virginia Mountaineers football game. He had the "WV" logo tattooed over his heart. He was "famous" for telling (and retelling) stories and tales of his younger days -- the legitimacy of which often depended on who was in the room at the time. Bart was downright hilarious and kept his sense of humor until the end. He was a loving, supporting father, husband and friend who will be severely missed by those who were lucky enough to know him. Published in Southern WV from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

