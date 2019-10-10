BARTON FRAZIER MEADOWS of Peytona, W.Va., entered Heaven on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, with family by his side. Barton was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mitesuko Hundo Meadows; parents, John and Vinnie Meadows; brother, George Meadows; sister-in-law, Pollyanna Meadows; brother-in-law, John Fant; and nephew, G.H. Meadows II. Barton is survived by his brother, Don Meadows (Dot) of Homosassa, Fla.; sister, Mary Alice Fant of Tampa, Fla.; nieces, Beth Williams, Colleen Fannon and Lisa Victoria Pratt; nephews, Jay Fant and Tim Fant; and great-nephew, T.J. Meadows. Barton served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, retiring from active service after 20 years. Barton then worked for 22 years at Peabody Coal Company's Robin Hood Mine. Barton was a well-respected citizen of the Peytona community, where he created lifelong friendships with several individuals-in particular, his relationship with neighbors Charles and June Gurski and Evelyn Kinser. Barton also harvested a special relationship over the years with his great-nephew Justin Meadows. Service 2 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Burial in Memory Gardens, Madison, with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone Post 5578 of Madison, West Virginia. Visitation one hour prior to the service. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019