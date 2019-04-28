Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEATRICE J. THOMPSON. View Sign Service Information Weaver Mortuary Inc 1718 W 3Rd Ave Williamson , WV 25661 (304)-235-2410 Send Flowers Obituary

BEATRICE J. THOMPSON, 91, of Chattaroy, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Dignity Hospice in Chapmansville, W.Va. Born November 4, 1927, in Chattaroy, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Ross Scott and Maude Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Boyd Thompson; four brothers, Oliver Scott, Elder Fay Scott, George Scott and Curtis Scott; and three sisters, Lassie Copley, Juanita Crum and Etta Mae Campbell. Beatrice retired after 32 years of service with the Appalachian Regional Hospital as an admissions clerk. She was a member of Grace Baptist Temple. Beatrice was deeply devoted to her faith and thought of by others as a godly woman, always seeking to live her Christian life to the fullest and in service to others before herself. She was a devoted wife and mother and took great pride in her children and grandchildren. In earlier years, Beatrice had been an avid quilt maker, enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and she greatly enjoyed working word puzzles. Beatrice will be happily remembered and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Danny Thompson of Chattaroy, W.Va., Randy (Donna) Thompson of Chattaroy, W.Va., and Judy Thompson of Charleston, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Adam Estepp, Dustin Estepp, Bridget Abbott, Chris Turner and Rebecca Glover; a host of great-grandchildren; her longtime friend, Mary Lou Justice of Chattaroy, W.Va.; and a host of wonderful friends. Visitation was 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday evening, April 27, 2019, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary. Reverend Ron Sanger will officiate. Interment is in the Thompson Family Cemetery at Chattaroy, W.Va. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. You may express online condolences at

