Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend to many, VIRGINIA L. MCCLURE passed away April 12, 2019, with her family in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Immediate family surviving Virginia is her daughter, Debbie McClure; her son, Bill McClure and his wife Yulia; their son Daniel; and his daughter, Morgan; and sons, Bill, David and Ashley; and their son, Knox. Virginia was born in Logan, W.Va., on January 23, 1925, to Bill and Viola Frye. She graduated Logan High School, where she was on the cheerleading squad and basketball team. With the outbreak of WWII, she was an operator for the telephone company (Ma Bell), where she met and married Bill at the conclusion of WWII. In 1950, with the beginning of the Korean Crisis, she moved to Laguna Beach, California, to be with Bill during his training at Camp Pendleton, California, as was customary with "The Greatest Generation." Due to his previous experience with the telephone company, a request was made for Bill's continued employment versus active duty. During Bill's career, he was a member of numerous professional, honorary and community support organizations, and Virginia was always at his side, providing her full support, while raising their family. In her prime, she was a scratch golfer, a 300 bowler, and an excellent cook. She was also a member of Eastern Star. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, W.Va. Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg, W.Va. After the ceremony, family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Virginia's life at J.P. Henry's. Please join us in prayer as we celebrate Virginia's life. We have lost our Mother, a truly good woman, and our best friend, but know she is now walking in God's light forever, holding hands with Bill. Online condolences may be sent at

