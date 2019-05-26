Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield 3540 E. Seminole Springfield , MO 65809 (417)-887-6565 Send Flowers Obituary

BERTILOU PERRY, 90, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Bertilou was born in Logan, West Virginia, on October 19, 1928. She was the daughter of James and Emily Grace Collins Bishop. She graduated from Logan High School in 1946 and worked for Chesapeake Potomac Telephone Company. Bertilou married the love of her life, William L. Perry, in 1948 soon after he returned from WWII. They moved to Norfolk, Va., where they resided until 2017. She was a bookkeeper for States Marine-Isthmian until her retirement in 1971. Bertie joined the "Early Birds" bowling league in 1982 at the AMF Lanes on Little Creek Road in Norfolk. In 1985-2000s, she bowled with the Christ Methodist bowling league, where she excelled and placed in several state and national tournaments. Bertilou was an avid patron of the arts. She enjoyed the ballet, concerts, museums and the theater. She would play cards and laugh until the wee hours of the morning. She shared her enthusiasm with her husband, family and many friends. She loved the beach and cruising on their boat, the "Kanta-Fordit," moored at the Lafayette Yacht Club. Bert and Bill danced wherever their feet were standing and the music was playing, be it at home, camping, cruising or with their good friends at the Cosmopolitan Club. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, William I. Perry of Strafford, Mo.; godchildren, Camille (Ray) Lesoine of Parrish, Fla., and Pamela (David) West of Strafford, Mo. She is also survived by many god-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Greenlawn East Funeral Home in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, May 28, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Springfield Lake.

