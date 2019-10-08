Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akers-James Funeral Home 400 Main Avenue Logan , WV 25601 (304)-752-4550 Send Flowers Obituary

BETTY JO DEAN BURGESS, 84, of McConnell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Betty was born November 9, 1934, at Dehue to the late Aaron Rice and Kizzie Adkins Dean. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rayburn and Margaret Elizabeth Wiley McCoy Adkins, and her paternal grandparents, Rev. Joseph Booten and Ruth Matney Dean. She was a dedicated schoolteacher in Logan County for 40 years and was especially fond of her years at Man Junior High, where she served as cheerleading sponsor. She graduated from Logan High School in 1952 and faithfully attended class reunions over the years. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Morris Harvey College, now University of Charleston, and her Master's degree from Marshall University. She was a member of Nighbert Memorial Methodist Church, where she enjoyed teaching the ladies circle and serving on committees. Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard "Dick" Burgess; two daughters, Regina (Zack) Al-Saigh of Grand Island, N.Y., and Rhonda Burgess of Lexington, Ky.; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. conducted by Rev. Richard Justice, Rev. Mike Smith and Pastor Keith McClung officiating. Pallbearers were Caleb Ahad, John Ahad, Tim Burgess, Chaydon Maynard and Larry Rosen. Akers-James Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. 84, of McConnell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Betty was born November 9, 1934, at Dehue to the late Aaron Rice and Kizzie Adkins Dean. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rayburn and Margaret Elizabeth Wiley McCoy Adkins, and her paternal grandparents, Rev. Joseph Booten and Ruth Matney Dean. She was a dedicated schoolteacher in Logan County for 40 years and was especially fond of her years at Man Junior High, where she served as cheerleading sponsor. She graduated from Logan High School in 1952 and faithfully attended class reunions over the years. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Morris Harvey College, now University of Charleston, and her Master's degree from Marshall University. She was a member of Nighbert Memorial Methodist Church, where she enjoyed teaching the ladies circle and serving on committees. Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard "Dick" Burgess; two daughters, Regina (Zack) Al-Saigh of Grand Island, N.Y., and Rhonda Burgess of Lexington, Ky.; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. conducted by Rev. Richard Justice, Rev. Mike Smith and Pastor Keith McClung officiating. Pallbearers were Caleb Ahad, John Ahad, Tim Burgess, Chaydon Maynard and Larry Rosen. Akers-James Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in Southern WV from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close