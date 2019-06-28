Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY JOYCE CHARLES RIDDLE. View Sign Service Information R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry 25062 US HWY 119 Belfry , KY 41514 (606)-353-7212 Send Flowers Obituary

BETTY JOYCE CHARLES RIDDLE, 93, of Williamson, W.Va., went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on June 17, 2019. Her parents were the late Walter Audey Charles and Mildred Varney Charles. She lost one brother in WWII, Walter Audey Charles Jr. Her other brother Clifford Eugene Charles also served in WWII. He resided in Jacksonville, Florida, before his death. She has nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in Jacksonville, Florida. Her other special niece, Nora Gene Charles, lives in Stryker, Ohio, with her spouse Carlos Reyes and a great-niece, Whitney Reyes. Her son Charles Jackson Riddle is deceased. She is survived by daughters Karen Grey (Robert) Carlton and Sue Ellen Sexton; granddaughters Sarah (Ruel) Zevin and her great-granddaughter Zoey and granddaughters Kim (John) Keesee of Charlotte, North Carolina and Elaine Carlton of Rockingham, North Carolina. Betty had three great-grandchildren in North Carolina, Ian and Sydney Keesee and Christopher Carlton. She was a graduate of Williamson High School and also a graduate of Boston Business College that was a part of Western Kentucky Teachers College in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Betty was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church since the 1960s. She enjoyed family, friends, flowers and reading. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the McCoy & Charles Family Cemetery, Huddy, Ky., with Jason Marshall officiating. and burial will follow. The cemetery is located on the middle road beside Mountain View Memory Gardens. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is serving the Riddle family. Online condolences at

BETTY JOYCE CHARLES RIDDLE, 93, of Williamson, W.Va., went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on June 17, 2019. Her parents were the late Walter Audey Charles and Mildred Varney Charles. She lost one brother in WWII, Walter Audey Charles Jr. Her other brother Clifford Eugene Charles also served in WWII. He resided in Jacksonville, Florida, before his death. She has nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in Jacksonville, Florida. Her other special niece, Nora Gene Charles, lives in Stryker, Ohio, with her spouse Carlos Reyes and a great-niece, Whitney Reyes. Her son Charles Jackson Riddle is deceased. She is survived by daughters Karen Grey (Robert) Carlton and Sue Ellen Sexton; granddaughters Sarah (Ruel) Zevin and her great-granddaughter Zoey and granddaughters Kim (John) Keesee of Charlotte, North Carolina and Elaine Carlton of Rockingham, North Carolina. Betty had three great-grandchildren in North Carolina, Ian and Sydney Keesee and Christopher Carlton. She was a graduate of Williamson High School and also a graduate of Boston Business College that was a part of Western Kentucky Teachers College in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Betty was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church since the 1960s. She enjoyed family, friends, flowers and reading. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the McCoy & Charles Family Cemetery, Huddy, Ky., with Jason Marshall officiating. and burial will follow. The cemetery is located on the middle road beside Mountain View Memory Gardens. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is serving the Riddle family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com Published in Southern WV from June 28 to June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close