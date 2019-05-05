BETTY LEE BROWNING JENKINS, 94, of Logan, W.Va., departed this life at Charleston Area Medical Center (Memorial) on Friday, May 3, 2019. Betty was born August 13, 1924, in Monitor, Logan County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Johnson and Orpha Vicie Tabor Browning. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, H. Woodrow Jenkins, and by four of her siblings, Bonnie Jean Browning, Pauline Evelyn Browning Sammons, Bill R. Browning and Rex E. Browning. Betty was a 1943 graduate of Logan High School. She worked at both the Midelburg Theatre and Crown Jewelers. She and her husband, Woody, were married in 1947 and celebrated 49 anniversaries together. Betty was a member of the First Christian Church of Logan, a talented homemaker and a loyal friend. Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, John David (Judith) Browning of Lexington, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Barbara Browning of Logan, W.Va.; nephews, Barry D. (Lisa) Browning of Kansas City, Kansas, David Browning of Lexington, Kentucky; nieces, Janet L. Browning of Logan, W.Va., JoAnn (Adolfo) Matamoros of Boerne, Texas, Connie (Sam) Pinion of Logan, W.Va.; seven great-nephews; five great-nieces; four great-great-nephews and six great-great-nieces. There will be a Service of Remembrance at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The service will be conducted by Rev. Tom Chafin. There will be no other visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Logan, 431 Main Street, Logan, WV 25601. For email condolences, go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from May 5 to May 7, 2019