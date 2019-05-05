Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY LEE BROWNING JENKINS. View Sign Service Information Honaker Funeral Home Inc 200 Main St Logan , WV 25601 (304)-752-1311 Send Flowers Obituary

BETTY LEE BROWNING JENKINS, 94, of Logan, W.Va., departed this life at Charleston Area Medical Center (Memorial) on Friday, May 3, 2019. Betty was born August 13, 1924, in Monitor, Logan County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Johnson and Orpha Vicie Tabor Browning. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, H. Woodrow Jenkins, and by four of her siblings, Bonnie Jean Browning, Pauline Evelyn Browning Sammons, Bill R. Browning and Rex E. Browning. Betty was a 1943 graduate of Logan High School. She worked at both the Midelburg Theatre and Crown Jewelers. She and her husband, Woody, were married in 1947 and celebrated 49 anniversaries together. Betty was a member of the First Christian Church of Logan, a talented homemaker and a loyal friend. Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, John David (Judith) Browning of Lexington, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Barbara Browning of Logan, W.Va.; nephews, Barry D. (Lisa) Browning of Kansas City, Kansas, David Browning of Lexington, Kentucky; nieces, Janet L. Browning of Logan, W.Va., JoAnn (Adolfo) Matamoros of Boerne, Texas, Connie (Sam) Pinion of Logan, W.Va.; seven great-nephews; five great-nieces; four great-great-nephews and six great-great-nieces. There will be a Service of Remembrance at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The service will be conducted by Rev. Tom Chafin. There will be no other visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Logan, 431 Main Street, Logan, WV 25601. For email condolences, go to

BETTY LEE BROWNING JENKINS, 94, of Logan, W.Va., departed this life at Charleston Area Medical Center (Memorial) on Friday, May 3, 2019. Betty was born August 13, 1924, in Monitor, Logan County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Johnson and Orpha Vicie Tabor Browning. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, H. Woodrow Jenkins, and by four of her siblings, Bonnie Jean Browning, Pauline Evelyn Browning Sammons, Bill R. Browning and Rex E. Browning. Betty was a 1943 graduate of Logan High School. She worked at both the Midelburg Theatre and Crown Jewelers. She and her husband, Woody, were married in 1947 and celebrated 49 anniversaries together. Betty was a member of the First Christian Church of Logan, a talented homemaker and a loyal friend. Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, John David (Judith) Browning of Lexington, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Barbara Browning of Logan, W.Va.; nephews, Barry D. (Lisa) Browning of Kansas City, Kansas, David Browning of Lexington, Kentucky; nieces, Janet L. Browning of Logan, W.Va., JoAnn (Adolfo) Matamoros of Boerne, Texas, Connie (Sam) Pinion of Logan, W.Va.; seven great-nephews; five great-nieces; four great-great-nephews and six great-great-nieces. There will be a Service of Remembrance at the mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The service will be conducted by Rev. Tom Chafin. There will be no other visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Logan, 431 Main Street, Logan, WV 25601. For email condolences, go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org . Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements. Published in Southern WV from May 5 to May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close