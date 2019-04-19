Obituary Print BEULAH BLANKENSHIP CONN | Visit Guest Book

BEULAH BLANKENSHIP CONN, 77, of Ransom, Ky., passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 at her residence. Beulah was born December 9, 1941 in Kentucky, to the late Anthony Blankenship Sr. and Nancy McCoy Blankenship. Beulah is also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chelsea R. Conn. Beulah was a homemaker and of the Church of God faith. Beulah is survived by her husband, Carl J. Conn of Ransom, Ky.; her children, Annessa C. (James) McIntosh, Anita E. Conn, and James C. (Jessica) Conn all of Ransom, Ky.; her siblings, Anthony C. (Maxine) Blankenship Jr. of Mooresburg, Tenn., Don L. (Fiance' Meiling Hobbs) of Las Vegas, Nev., George M. (Mona) Blankenship of Matewan, W.Va., Barry K. (Ginney) Blankenship of Bonita Springs, Fla., Tony B. (Samantha) Blankenship of Frenchburg, Ky., Brent (Patsy) Blankenship of Cynthiana, Ky., Joan Biliter (Randy) of Majestic, Ky., and Melissa A. (Eddie) Downey of Stopover, Ky.; ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Harold Layne officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Conn family. Online condolences at

25062 US HWY 119

Belfry , KY 41514

