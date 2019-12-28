BILL CLARK, 93, of Romney, W.Va., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center. Born on November 19, 1926, in Ironton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Sampson H. Clark and Chattie Mullins Clark. Bill was a mine rating supervisor for the CSX Railroad until retirement. He was a veteran of WWII and a Past Master of Logan Lodge No. 99 (Aracoma). He was a loving father and grandfather. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Clark, on October 30, 2007. He was also preceded by a grandson, Scott Allen, and five brothers. Surviving are three daughters, Nancy Allen (Robert) of Romney, Linda Giles of Huntington, W.Va., Cynthia Winter (Curtis) of Berryville, Va.; a sister, Carrie Lutz of Titusville, Fla.; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services took place at noon Friday, December 27, 2019, at McKee Funeral Home, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney, W.Va. Interment was private in Highland Memory Gardens in Pecks Mill, W.Va. The family received friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hampshire County Committee on Aging, Romney Center, 280 School St., Romney, WV 26757. All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, W.Va.
Published in Southern WV from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019