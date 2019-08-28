BILL HARVEY HOWARD

Service Information
Carter Funeral Home
234 South Lake Drive
Prestonsburg, KY
41653
(606)-886-2774
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home
234 South Lake Drive
Prestonsburg, KY 41653
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home
234 South Lake Drive
Prestonsburg, KY 41653
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BILL HARVEY HOWARD, 88, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Barbara Branham Howard, died Aug. 26 in Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a supervisor at Prestonsburg City Utilities. Funeral noon Aug. 29, Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky.; burial in Richmond Memorial Cemetery, Prestonsburg. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Bluegrass Navigators Hospice or to the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.