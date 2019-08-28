BILL HARVEY HOWARD, 88, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Barbara Branham Howard, died Aug. 26 in Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a supervisor at Prestonsburg City Utilities. Funeral noon Aug. 29, Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky.; burial in Richmond Memorial Cemetery, Prestonsburg. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Bluegrass Navigators Hospice or to the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019