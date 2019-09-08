Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILL ROE MILLER. View Sign Service Information Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 (304)-369-0718 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 View Map Service 2:00 PM Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BILL ROE MILLER, 77, of Danville, W.Va., went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family following a brief illness. Bill was born in Danville, W.Va., on June 11, 1942, to the late Edgar "Rabbit" and Estella "Peggy" Miller. He was one of eight children. Shortly after graduating from Scott High School he moved to Florida, where he met the love of his life, Barbara Ophelia Hall. On June 17, 1961, they were wed. Together they raised five children. Bill was an avid golfer and loved to play in tournaments. Some of his favorite places to play a round included Riverview Country Club and Logan Country Club. Bill enjoyed playing cards on Friday nights with his friends. He also loved telling jokes and playing pranks on his grandchildren. Bill was a member of First Assembly of God of Inverness, where his son Stephen and daughter-in-law Jessica are pastors. In recent years, Bill would often spend quality time with his wife and family at his camp in Greenbrier County. In his younger years Bill enjoyed going on hunting and fishing trips with his brothers and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar "Rabbit" and Estella "Peggy" Miller, and his brothers, Kenneth Bradshaw, Jim Bradshaw and Edgar "Eddie" Miller. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Miller; sons, Billy of Hanover, W.Va., and Stephen (Jessica) Miller of Lecanto, Fla.; daughters, Sandy Riffe of Hanover, W.Va., Brenda Miller of Inverness, Fla., and Karen (Edison) Holeston of Morrisvale, W.Va.; brother, Michael (Gloria) Miller of Winfield, W.Va.; sisters, Barbara (Ray) Jewett of Madison, W.Va., Cindy (Joe) Anthony of Dobra, W.Va., and Brenda Mullins of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandchildren, Brad Riffe (Lea Browning) of Oceana, W.Va., Jennifer Holeston of Danville, W.Va., Kimberly (Chris) Perdue of Danville, W.Va., Kenneth "KJ" (Samantha) McNeil of Beverly Hills, Fla., Tenisha McNeil (Cedric Holmes) of Ocala, Fla., Dylan Miller (Michael Strmiska) of Crystal River, Fla., Kennedy (Kyle) Riemer of Inverness, Fla., and Collin Miller of Lecanto, Fla.; and eight great-grandchildren: Kristen Riffe, Qua-Shawn Holmes, Qua-Vae Holmes, Ta-Leah Holmes, Arianna McNeil, Kaira McNeil, Kalvin Perdue, and newest addition Waylon Strmiska. Service will be on Friday, September 6, at 2 p.m. at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with Bishop Stephen Miller officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Hill Cemetery- Julian, W.Va. You may express your condolences to the family at

