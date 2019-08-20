Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLY EUGENE JONES SR.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BILLY EUGENE JONES SR., 65 of Huntington and Logan, W.Va., departed this life at his residence on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born July 9, 1954, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Jerry and Mary Jones. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five brothers, Jerry Jones Jr., Robert Jones, Walter Jones, William Jones and Curtis Jones, and one sister, Teresa Coats. Bill was a longtime resident of Holden, and he attended Logan High School. He worked for many years at Holden Hospital and Logan General Hospital, and later retired from Landscaping by Hillcrest in Ona, W.Va. He loved sports and had a passion for coaching young kids. He made a huge impact on many young athletes in Logan County. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Amy; son, Billy Jones Jr.; daughter, Michelle Jones; son, Brian Jones; and son, Caleb Jones. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Jones; sister, Barbara Drew; sister, Cindy Coats; four grandchildren, Tequan Pratt, Rylee Jones, Madilyn Jones and Kameron Minter; and one great-grandchild, Ze'Dyn Pratt. He has a host of special nieces, nephews, family and friends who meant so much to his life. He will forever be loved and missed. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Reginal Eugene Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Guyan Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. 65 of Huntington and Logan, W.Va., departed this life at his residence on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born July 9, 1954, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Jerry and Mary Jones. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five brothers, Jerry Jones Jr., Robert Jones, Walter Jones, William Jones and Curtis Jones, and one sister, Teresa Coats. Bill was a longtime resident of Holden, and he attended Logan High School. He worked for many years at Holden Hospital and Logan General Hospital, and later retired from Landscaping by Hillcrest in Ona, W.Va. He loved sports and had a passion for coaching young kids. He made a huge impact on many young athletes in Logan County. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Amy; son, Billy Jones Jr.; daughter, Michelle Jones; son, Brian Jones; and son, Caleb Jones. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Jones; sister, Barbara Drew; sister, Cindy Coats; four grandchildren, Tequan Pratt, Rylee Jones, Madilyn Jones and Kameron Minter; and one great-grandchild, Ze'Dyn Pratt. He has a host of special nieces, nephews, family and friends who meant so much to his life. He will forever be loved and missed. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Reginal Eugene Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Guyan Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Published in Southern WV from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close