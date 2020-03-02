BILLY JOE "BJ" WALLACE III, 37, of Graham, North Carolina, passed away in his home on December 16, 2019. BJ is a former resident of Williamson, W.Va., where he was born October 21, 1982. BJ is survived by his parents, Neta (Dave) Mullins of Danville, W.Va., and his father Billy Joe Wallace Jr., of Graham, N.C. He is also survived by siblings, Amber Wallace of Gibsonville, N.C., Sonya Hammond, DJ Mullins and Ashley Mullins of Matewan, W.Va.; his children, Madison Ellis, Braydon Wallace, Brennox Wallace of Delbarton W.Va., and Amberlyn Wallace of Delaware, Mass.; his grandmother, Dolly Wallace of Williamson, W.Va.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, three grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A celebration of life took place December 21, 2019, in Burlington, N.C. BJ will continue to be dearly missed. We love you, Beeper.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020