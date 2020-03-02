Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLY JOE "BJ" WALLACE III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BILLY JOE "BJ" WALLACE III, 37, of Graham, North Carolina, passed away in his home on December 16, 2019. BJ is a former resident of Williamson, W.Va., where he was born October 21, 1982. BJ is survived by his parents, Neta (Dave) Mullins of Danville, W.Va., and his father Billy Joe Wallace Jr., of Graham, N.C. He is also survived by siblings, Amber Wallace of Gibsonville, N.C., Sonya Hammond, DJ Mullins and Ashley Mullins of Matewan, W.Va.; his children, Madison Ellis, Braydon Wallace, Brennox Wallace of Delbarton W.Va., and Amberlyn Wallace of Delaware, Mass.; his grandmother, Dolly Wallace of Williamson, W.Va.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, three grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A celebration of life took place December 21, 2019, in Burlington, N.C. BJ will continue to be dearly missed. We love you, Beeper. BILLY JOE "BJ" WALLACE III, 37, of Graham, North Carolina, passed away in his home on December 16, 2019. BJ is a former resident of Williamson, W.Va., where he was born October 21, 1982. BJ is survived by his parents, Neta (Dave) Mullins of Danville, W.Va., and his father Billy Joe Wallace Jr., of Graham, N.C. He is also survived by siblings, Amber Wallace of Gibsonville, N.C., Sonya Hammond, DJ Mullins and Ashley Mullins of Matewan, W.Va.; his children, Madison Ellis, Braydon Wallace, Brennox Wallace of Delbarton W.Va., and Amberlyn Wallace of Delaware, Mass.; his grandmother, Dolly Wallace of Williamson, W.Va.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, three grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A celebration of life took place December 21, 2019, in Burlington, N.C. BJ will continue to be dearly missed. We love you, Beeper. Published in Southern WV from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close