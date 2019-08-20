Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BONNIE GAY WHITE, 75, passed away Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019, at her residence at Berlin Center, Ohio. She was born October 31, 1943, in Williams Mountain, West Virginia, a daughter of Dell Reed and Mable Irene Hurley Williams. Bonnie was a loving homemaker who devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Lake Milton Church of Christ. She enjoyed decorating her home and maintained an immaculate house and yard. Bonnie especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed attending craft shows, scrapbooking, playing Yahtzee, cards and other games and loved listening to music and dancing. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dallas White, whom she married August 25, 1961; her children, Stanley Ray (Kelly) White of North Jackson, Gary Wayne (Daniel Mack) White of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Melissa Ann White of Berlin Center; her sister, Betty Green of Baltimore; her grandchildren, Dustin Sr., Jesse and Jordan White; her great-grandchildren, Dustin Jr. and Bennett White; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Dell Reed Williams Jr., and her sister, JoAnn Williams Price Ashman. A memorial service will be held in the near future at the Lake Milton Church of Christ. Memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be given to the Lake Milton Church of Christ, 16313 Milton Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429. Arrangements are by Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel. Published in Southern WV from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019

