BRETT ALLEN ROBERTS, age 40 of Williamson, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his home. Born May 25, 1979, in South Williamson, Ky., he was the son of Martha Sue Vipperman Roberts of Williamson and the late Gerald G. Roberts. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert "Bear Meat" and Alma Grace Douglas Vipperman; his paternal grandparents, Vernie and Elizabeth Roberts; and an uncle, Robert Paul Vipperman I. Brett was a graduate of Belfry High School and was a foreman with Elliott Contracting, where he had worked for over six years. He adored kids and coached Buddy Leagues and Travel Leagues for eight years. Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Kari Baisden Roberts of Williamson; two sons, Quinton Roberts and Braylon Roberts, both of Williamson; four stepdaughters, Kyera Thornsbury, Kaylor Thornsbury, Kami Jae Dillon and Kinlee Jarrell, all of Williamson; one brother, Gerald A. Roberts of Williamson; three sisters, Tammy Lynn Clark of Fredricksburg, Va., Glenda Roberts and Beth Baker, both of North Carolina; his father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Shannon Baisden of Delbarton, W.Va.; five nephews, four nieces and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service noon Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Kristopher Baisden and James Robert Justice officiating. Burial will follow in the Dotson Cemetery at McCarr, Ky., with Kristopher Baisden, Kevin Baisden, Travis Compton, Gerald A. Roberts, R.P. Vipperman, David Darbyshire and Jeff Dotson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his sons, nephews and Steven Vipperman. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Published in Southern WV from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019

