Obituary Print CARNEDA RUTH ROACH | Visit Guest Book

CARNEDA RUTH ROACH, 88, of South Williamson, Ky., passed away on April 4, 2019, at her residence. Born May 23, 1930, in Hardy, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Carl Scott and Pearl Scott Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas Roach, who passed away on February 22, 2019; a dear grandson, Matthew Robinette; and three brothers, John, Charles and Frankie Scott. The valedictorian of the Belfry High School Class of 1948, Carneda retired as a bookkeeper and cashier with A&P Grocery after 36 years of dedicated service. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and community volunteer, Carneda had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Williamson for 70 years. She taught the kindergarten Sunday school class for many decades; was a member of the Viola Randolph Mission Society and served as its treasurer for several years; was a member of the kitchen committee; and devoted herself to the annual Vacation Bible School and summer Bible basketball camp. She had been very active with the Williamson Women's Club for many years as well. After her retirement from A&P, she enjoyed group traveling to various destinations with many of her closest friends. At home she was an excellent hostess and enjoyed entertaining both family and friends. She especially enjoyed entertaining the combined circle groups from her church at the annual summer meeting in July. Carneda lived life to the fullest. She lived simply - loving her husband, her daughter and son-in-law; her beloved grandsons, to whom she unconditionally devoted herself; her home that she loved so well and enjoyed completely; and her collectibles and artworks that she acquired over her lifetime. She loved deeply, cared sincerely, and her presence made this world a beautiful place. A lady of style, elegance and grace, Carneda will be loved and fondly remembered always. Carneda is survived by her daughter and only child, Suzanne and her husband Rick Robinette of Williamson, W.Va.; a grandson, Sean Douglas Robinette of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a sister, Helen Williamson of Florida; a niece, Kathy and her husband Ron Williamson of Virginia; and her very dearest friend of 78 years, Faye Scalf of Sidney, Ky. Friends are welcomed to gather with the family for a graveside service on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky. You may express online condolences at

