Guest Book View Sign Service Information Clark Funeral Home 4373 Atlanta Highway Hiram , GA 30141 (770)-445-7133 Service 11:00 AM Clark Funeral Home 4373 Atlanta Highway Hiram , GA 30141 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CASEY RYAN BALL, age 29, of Dallas, Ga., passed unexpectedly Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born June 8, 1990, at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. Casey Ball graduated from East Paulding High School and worked as a Crew Supervisor for Randal Lowe Plumbing. He was a loving fiancé, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by many. Casey was well respected and abundantly loved by all. With his outgoing personality, he never met a stranger or lost a friend. He had a unique and special bond with every person he encountered. His infectious smile lit up the world and his contagious laugh made it go around. Casey's spirit was wild and free, his heart selfless and giving. He knew no end to lending a helping hand. "If I have it, you have it" and, "what's mine is yours," he would always say. His hobbies included being outdoors, going as fast as possible, spending time with family, friends and his dog, Kane. Children were magnetized to Casey. He was reliable, smart, uplifting and had a great sense of humor. Casey would make light of any situation and would always look for the positive. He will be cherished forever and missed eternally. Survivors include his loving fiancée of three years, Brittany Kennedy of Dallas, Ga.; father, Curtis and Kathy Ball of Logan, W.Va.; mother, Becky and Robert Goncher of Pace, Fla.; brother, Corey and Julie Ball of Dallas, Ga.; nephew Avery Ball, niece Kendall Ball, and future in-laws Greg and Linda Kennedy of Acworth, Ga. Funeral services for Mr. Casey Ball will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home. Interment will follow at a location to be determined at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5 until 9 p.m. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at age 29, of Dallas, Ga., passed unexpectedly Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born June 8, 1990, at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. Casey Ball graduated from East Paulding High School and worked as a Crew Supervisor for Randal Lowe Plumbing. He was a loving fiancé, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by many. Casey was well respected and abundantly loved by all. With his outgoing personality, he never met a stranger or lost a friend. He had a unique and special bond with every person he encountered. His infectious smile lit up the world and his contagious laugh made it go around. Casey's spirit was wild and free, his heart selfless and giving. He knew no end to lending a helping hand. "If I have it, you have it" and, "what's mine is yours," he would always say. His hobbies included being outdoors, going as fast as possible, spending time with family, friends and his dog, Kane. Children were magnetized to Casey. He was reliable, smart, uplifting and had a great sense of humor. Casey would make light of any situation and would always look for the positive. He will be cherished forever and missed eternally. Survivors include his loving fiancée of three years, Brittany Kennedy of Dallas, Ga.; father, Curtis and Kathy Ball of Logan, W.Va.; mother, Becky and Robert Goncher of Pace, Fla.; brother, Corey and Julie Ball of Dallas, Ga.; nephew Avery Ball, niece Kendall Ball, and future in-laws Greg and Linda Kennedy of Acworth, Ga. Funeral services for Mr. Casey Ball will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home. Interment will follow at a location to be determined at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 5 until 9 p.m. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com. Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Published in Southern WV from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close