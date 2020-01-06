Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CECIL LEONARD BURGESS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CECIL LEONARD BURGESS, 72, of Milton, W.Va., formerly of Logan, W.Va., went to be with our Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born April 30, 1947, at Taplin, W.Va. He was the son of the late Cecil L. Burgess Sr. and Lois M. Damron Toppins. He was a coal miner and a veteran of the Marine Corps. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Kozak, and his brother, Charles Burgett. Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia York Burgess of Milton, W.Va.; two daughters, Samantha Thompson of Milton, W.Va., and Jennifer Burgess of Charleston, W.Va.; two sisters, Dormia Dye of Verner, W.Va., and Eldonna Phillips of Omar, W.Va. He also is survived by one very special and precious grandson, Jonathan Thompson of Milton, W.Va., who has been the apple of his eye for the last 13-and-a-half years. Cecil also has a host of sisters and brothers-in-law and multiple nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the nursing staff and respiratory therapists of the Medical ICU and also to Dr. Sigurdarson and Dr. Beam of St. Mary's Medical Center. Cecil's wishes were to be cremated, therefore a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January, 11, 2020, at the Culloden Christian Community Church, 2530 Charley's Creek Road, Culloden, with Pastor Blake Bledsoe officiating. Published in Southern WV from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020

