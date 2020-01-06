CHARLES D. RUNYON, 85, of Pinsonfork, Ky., passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his residence. Charles was born September 18, 1934, at Pinsonfork, Ky., to the late Cub Runyon and Eunice Runyon. Charles is also preceded in death by his wife, Velma "Jene" Runyon; sister, Agnes Louise Stickler; and brother, Dewey Joe Runyon. Charles was a pipefitter for GM and in Heating and Cooling for 30 years. Charles loved to fish and camp, hunting deer and squirrel and always helping others. Charles always enjoyed his grandkids and spending time with family. Charles was a member of the Pinsonfork Church of God, where he loved the church and was a council member. Charles was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Charles is survived by his children, Charlotte (Jeffery) Krause of St. Claire Shores, Mich., Janet (Ted) Havrilla of Pinsonfork, Ky., and Milton (Denise) Price of Tennessee. Charles is also survived by two brothers, Roger Lee (Mary Ruth) Runyon of Grayson, Ky., and Jackie Ray (Pricilla) Runyon of Little Hocking, Ohio; his grandchildren, Jene (Derek) Elwart, Louisa (Jon) Marine, Daniel (Erika) Bush, Charles Krause, David (Julie) Price, Shannon (Steve) Sparrow and Janet (Kenny) Gullion; 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Pinsonfork Church of God, with Justin Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Don Runyon Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky., with Belfry DAV Chapter #141 conducting military graveside services. Jeff Krause, Ted Havrilla, Daniel Bush, Charles Krause, Jon Marine and Derek Elwart will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Pinsonfork Church of God. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Runyon family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020