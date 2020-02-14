CHARLES McARTHUR HACKNEY, 77, of Little River, S.C., died February 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 19, 1942, in Logan, W.Va., he was the son of the late Hubert Ray and Earlie Irene Deskins Hackney. Charles served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He retired from Chrysler Corporation stamping plant in Twinsburg, Ohio. Mac, as most people knew him, was a fisherman, golfer, bowler and car enthusiast who loved to travel and hang out with other car enthusiasts and friends. A very special thanks to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, especially nurse Tamara Spirakis, jokingly known as "No Show," and CNA Kindle Milton, aka "Yackey Doodle," and for their support and friendship, Monte, Chuckie, Ronnie, and to Harold Creamans for his lifelong friendship and support. Mr. Hackney is survived by his wife of 15 years, Alice Faye Carter Hackney; one son, Charles; two daughters, Carolyn and Charlotte; stepdaughter, Tracy; stepson, Trevor; brothers, Pete and Timmy; five sisters, Shirley, Linda, Diana, Tammy, Lisa; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by two brothers, Howard and Duke. Services will be private with the family. A guestbook is available at www.leehandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Mytle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020