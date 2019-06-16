Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES R. RAY Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES R. RAY SR., 87, of East Williamson, W.Va., passed away on June 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Born February 10, 1932, in Honaker, Va., he was a son of the late Taylor Sandy Ray and Carrie Null Ray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife and daughter, Loretta June Stewart Ray and Diana Ray Flint; six brothers, Garnet, Jack, Don, Clyde "Doc," Walter Tom and Raymond Ray; five sisters, Anna Pearl, Mary Alice, June, Gladys and an infant sister. A veteran of the United States Air Force , Charles was a longtime employee of Persinger Supply Company and retired as an inside sales representative. After his retirement he found more time to engage in his favorite activities, golf and gardening. While he wasn't the most patient player on the golf course, he was one of the best. He had been an avid golfer for many years. Even after having played golf for most of his adult life, he never lost his passion for the game or his competitive attitude. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed tending his plants. Charles found his greatest pleasure in spending time with his family. He looked forward to Sunday afternoon as it was the day that all the family gathered in his home for Sunday dinner after having attended morning services at the neighborhood Williamson Wesleyan Church. Charles reveled in having the entire family together. He loved having his children, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren all under one roof. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charles also enjoyed spending time with family on the Ray family farm in Honaker, Va., where he grew up. Family was everything to Charles, and Charles was everything to his beloved family. He will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed always. Charles is survived by his children, Patsy (Glen) Allred, Susan (Scott) Maynard, Charles R. (Leigh Ann) Ray Jr. and Michael Scott Ray, all of Williamson, W.Va.; grandchildren, Thad (Shannon Travis) Allred, Traci (Oran) Click, Amanda (Jesse Clevenger), Brandon Ray and Preston Young; great-grandchildren, Maddy, Emma "Sweet Pea," Ava, Sophie Ayers, Carson Young, Anaston and Rogan Click. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him always. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Williamson Wesleyan Church, 522 Peter Street, Williamson, WV 25661. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va. Funeral services were conducted at noon on Saturday at the mortuary with Pastor Rick Brookens officiating. Interment was in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky. Pallbearers included Randy Cox, Tim Kincaid, Mike Stafford, Thad Allred, Oren Click, Jonathan Blackburn and Brandon Ray. Honorary pallbearers were John Mark Hubbard, Bill Smith and Mike Cox. Graveside military rites were presented by the , Chapter 141, Belfry, KY. You may express online condolences at www.weaver.mortuaryinc.com . Weaver Mortuary is serving the Ray family. Published in Southern WV from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

