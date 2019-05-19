CHARLES ROBERT CRANE JR., 60, of Logan, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Robert and Mary Kathryn Scites Crane. He is survived by two sons, Andrew Staton of Logan, W.Va., and Sean Vance of Huntington, W.Va.; five sisters, Sandra Crane of Vine Grove, Ky., Cheryl Lee Crane of Aberdeen, Miss., Lisa (Thomas) Guinn of Philadelphia, Miss., Brandi Love of Keller, Texas, and Patricia (Gene) Scites of Peach Creek, W.Va.; and brother, Rex (Geri) Crane of Independence, Ky. A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from May 19 to May 21, 2019