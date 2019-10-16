Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES T. BROOKS SR.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES T. BROOKS SR., 89, of Manhattan, Kan., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in Junction City, Kansas. Charles was born in Panther, West Virginia, on September 13, 1930, to Effie (Lilly) and Donnie Brooks. After graduating from High School he earned his Electrician's License. He then served in the U.S. Air Force as a General Radio Mechanic in Japan and Korea during the early stages of the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. He loved Bee Keeping, gardening, and just being outside. Charles is survived by his daughter, Laura Brooks of McDonough Georgia; two sons, Charles (Beth) Brooks Jr., of Honey Grove Texas and Nathan (Erin) Brooks, of Manhattan, Kan.; his two sisters, Laura (Frank) Beach of Gent, Ky., and Lilly Herring of Seneca, South Carolina;14 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Nancy Doll Brooks, second wife Shirley Gibbs Brooks, his third wife Barbara Askew Brooks, and two siblings, Louise Haynes and John Brooks. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. He was buried at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Save Farms Program, 8859 Green Valley Dr., Manhattan, KS. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation. 89, of Manhattan, Kan., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in Junction City, Kansas. Charles was born in Panther, West Virginia, on September 13, 1930, to Effie (Lilly) and Donnie Brooks. After graduating from High School he earned his Electrician's License. He then served in the U.S. Air Force as a General Radio Mechanic in Japan and Korea during the early stages of the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. He loved Bee Keeping, gardening, and just being outside. Charles is survived by his daughter, Laura Brooks of McDonough Georgia; two sons, Charles (Beth) Brooks Jr., of Honey Grove Texas and Nathan (Erin) Brooks, of Manhattan, Kan.; his two sisters, Laura (Frank) Beach of Gent, Ky., and Lilly Herring of Seneca, South Carolina;14 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Nancy Doll Brooks, second wife Shirley Gibbs Brooks, his third wife Barbara Askew Brooks, and two siblings, Louise Haynes and John Brooks. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. He was buried at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Save Farms Program, 8859 Green Valley Dr., Manhattan, KS. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation. Published in Southern WV from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close