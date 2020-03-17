Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REVEREND DR. CHARLES WOOD II, 76, of Woodstock, Va., passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. The funeral service was Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the Woodstock Christian Church. Reverend William Erbach will officiate. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was private. He was born July 26, 1943, in Luray, son of the late Charles M. and Mildred Atkins Wood I. He was the Pastor at First Christian Church of Logan, W.Va., for 23 years and was a former pastor at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Woodstock and Edinburg Christian Church. He performed the wedding ceremonies of his children and other family members and counseled many other people with problems they were facing as well as being a chaplain for the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Department. He taught college equivocal classes in Shenandoah County High Schools and traveled with college students on missionary trips all over the world. He authored the book "The Good Life." He was married to Doris Rebecca Hunt on August 8, 1963, whom preceded him in death on February 1, 2015. He is survived by four children, Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Shreck and husband Billy of Crewe, Va., Christopher Allen Wood of Logan, W.Va., Thomas Mark Wood and wife Jennifer of South Point, Ohio, and Charles "Chuck" Monroe Wood III and wife Kendra of Marion, Ill.; five grandchildren, Andrew and Nicholas Wood, Brandon and Kathryn Wood and Zoe Shreck; a very special brother, Steve Wood of Edinburg; a very special niece, Jackie Newton of Charlottesville and his caregiver Jody Miller and her family of Woodstock. Pallbearers were Calvin Simpkins, Richard Bean, Steve Jennings, Steve Wood and Don Miller. Honorary pallbearers were Kenny Jenkins, Ron Sheetz, Clyde Beachy, Bill Holsinger, Glenn Wetzel and Larry Workman. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodstock Christian Church, 109 S. Muhlenberg St., Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA. 22601. The family would like to thank Home Health Care and Blue Ridge Hospice for the loving care that was shown toward Charles.

