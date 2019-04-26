CHRISSY DAWN BOONE DAVIS, 37, of Chattaroy, W.Va., went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home in Chattaroy, W.Va. She was born October 6, 1981, in Williamson, W.Va., the daughter of Steven Boone of Varney, W.Va., and the late Sandra Ashbrook. She had a love for music and scary movies. Besides her father other survivors include her husband, Eddie Davis of Chattaroy, W.Va.; brothers, Michael Boone of Ragland, W.Va.; Christopher Ashbrook and James Ashbrook of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Stephanie Boone of Varney, W.Va., and Tiffany Bronson of Columbus, Ohio; mother-in-law, Virginia Stacy of Chattaroy, W.Va.; grandmother, Gladys Boone of Lorain, Ohio; uncles, Johnny Boone and John (Linda) Bryant; aunt, Florence Bryant; special niece, Emma; special nephew, Issac; her beloved dog, Bandit; that was like a son to her, and many cousins and other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Chattaroy Revelation Church with Tommy Ellis and Ed Jude officiating. Visitation will be held after 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Church with special services both nights at 7 p.m. Burial will follow in the Davis-Crabtree Cemetery, Road Branch, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Davis family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019