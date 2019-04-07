CHRISTINE PRATER, age 77, of Rawl, W.Va., passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1941, in Pike County, Ky., a daughter of the late Troy Prater and Lexi Preece. Funeral Services were Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Rawl Freewill Baptist Church of Rawl, W.Va., with Pastor Danny Lucas officiating. Burial followed in the Devon Cemetery at Looney Curve of Devon, W.Va. Visitation was on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services Inc. of Matewan, W.Va.
