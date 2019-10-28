Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SISTER CLARE (FRANCES GIOVANNA) RAGAZZO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SISTER CLARE (FRANCES GIOVANNA) RAGAZZO, OSU, died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center on October 6, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 67 years. Sister Clare is the dear sister of Adelaide Ragazzo Oliver of Aflex, Ky. Special aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vito E. and Mary M. Battistello Ragazzo, and her brother, Vito E. Ragazzo Jr. Sister Clare's primary ministry was education, she taught at the School of the Brown County Ursulines, Ursuline Academy, and St. Vivian's. Her teaching career spanned nearly four decades. After retiring from teaching she worked in the finance office at Comboni Missionaries, gardened, made and sold pressed flower note cards. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on November 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Julie Chapel, Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Notre Dame Health Center or to Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin, OH 45118. Arrangements are being handled by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home.

