CLAYTON M. BILLUPS, 70, of Alkol, W.Va., was born September 26, 1949, to the late Odfer Sr. and Stella Billups, and passed away on February 8, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Elsie Mae Billups, and several siblings. He was born and raised in Boone County. He lived and raised his family with his wife on their farm in Lincoln County. Clayton's passions were coal mining, farming and whitetail deer hunting. His knowledge on those subjects was unparalleled, and he enjoyed sharing that knowledge with anyone who was interested. He had a work ethic that could only be matched by his one and only true love, Elsie. He is survived by his daughter, Grace (Bud); son, Steven; grandchildren, Elisha, Cody and Julie; great-grandchildren, Emberly and Conor; siblings, Ellen Jean, Francis and Gary. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Randall Kinder and Chad Toney officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020