Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CODY WAYNE MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CODY WAYNE MILLER, 32, of Six Mile, W.Va., was tragically taken from this earth on January 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his papaw, Frank McKinney. He is survived by his wife, Jocelyn; sons, Trice David and Tate Aaron; mother, Regina (Dwain) Green of Six Mile; father, Larry Dale (Karen) Miller of Mud River; half-brother and sister, Tucker and Karly Miller of Mud River; grandparents, Leona McKinney of Six Mile and Bill and Mearlene Miller of Mud River; stepbrothers, Zach (Kelly) Green and Lou (Ashley) Green; and many precious extended family members and friends. Although Cody had struggles of his own, he always wanted to see the people he loved smile. He would tell a joke, do a dance, recite a movie line or tell a story to make them laugh. He was a movie man, music man and documentary man. He loved nonsense facts. His joy and comfort were at home with his wife, his boys and his dog, Flash. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home with Kevin Graley and Leonard Bolton officiating. Visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Please bring stories to share to celebrate Cody's life. In lieu of flowers, friends have opened a PayPal account for Cody's family. Donations can be made at paypal.me/jlnm09. You may express your condolences to the family at 32, of Six Mile, W.Va., was tragically taken from this earth on January 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his papaw, Frank McKinney. He is survived by his wife, Jocelyn; sons, Trice David and Tate Aaron; mother, Regina (Dwain) Green of Six Mile; father, Larry Dale (Karen) Miller of Mud River; half-brother and sister, Tucker and Karly Miller of Mud River; grandparents, Leona McKinney of Six Mile and Bill and Mearlene Miller of Mud River; stepbrothers, Zach (Kelly) Green and Lou (Ashley) Green; and many precious extended family members and friends. Although Cody had struggles of his own, he always wanted to see the people he loved smile. He would tell a joke, do a dance, recite a movie line or tell a story to make them laugh. He was a movie man, music man and documentary man. He loved nonsense facts. His joy and comfort were at home with his wife, his boys and his dog, Flash. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home with Kevin Graley and Leonard Bolton officiating. Visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Please bring stories to share to celebrate Cody's life. In lieu of flowers, friends have opened a PayPal account for Cody's family. Donations can be made at paypal.me/jlnm09. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Published in Southern WV from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close