DAISY BROWN, 91, of Vinton, Va., formerly of Davin, W.Va., celebrated resurrection on April 22, 2019, at her home. She was born on October 3, 1927, at Elk Lick, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late George L. and Arminta C. Belcher Morgan. Daisy was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles E. "Ed" or "Nig" Brown; four brothers: Lawrence, Elmer, Charlie, and Ula Morgan; six sisters: Ada Walls, Bessie Bailey, Ora Stollings, Blanche Cook, Corby Lester, Lenna Cook, and Maudie Pennington. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and homemaker. Daisy was a founding member of the Oceana First Church of God. She recently attended the Roanoke First Church of the Nazarene. Daisy enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, and most of all caring for her family and friends. She was a lifelong Christian with a great desire to lead others to a relationship with Jesus. Daisy lived out her faith daily by sharing Jesus with all she met. She never met a stranger and was always prepared to give a testimony of God's grace and mercy. Daisy loved all people and often said: "every person has a soul to lose." Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Rev. Rick Brown (Cheri) of Gramling, S.C.; his daughter, Jill Sias (Jamey); and her children, Meagan, Gavin, Luke, and Daisy (her namesake); daughter, Mitzi Rick of Man, W.Va.; and her children, John White III (Melissa) and his children, Maggie and Connor; Brandon White (Courtney), and his children, Bianca and Brandon Miles; and Kelli Harris (Jamie), and her children, Drake Veres, Kaden and Giuliana Harris; and daughter, Lisa Gilmer (Mike) of Vinton, Va., and her children, Seth Gilmer (Kristen) and Alyson Gilmer; step-son, Rev. Ollie Parsons (Denise) of Man, W.Va., his children, Jeremy Parsons (Tara), and his children, Aven and Adli; and Cristen Brown (Luke), and her children, Cali and Sutton; along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the work and ministry of Amedisys Hospice and the many volunteers from Meals on Wheels. Daisy developed a relationship with so many over the past few years in sharing her faith. Daisy was so appreciative of the many loving neighbors and friends who often visited. In addition, she was grateful for the prayer filled visits with her loving pastor, Rev. Cameron Dunlop. A celebration of life and resurrection will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, with a one hour visitation prior to the service at the Oceana First Church of God with Pastors Herb Cook, Ollie Parsons, Vondie Cook, and Rick Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Claypool Cemetery at Davin. The family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, 115 Market St., Man, WV 25635. Online condolences may be sent to

