DAISY LEE, age 81, of Beech Creek, W.Va., passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Pikeville Medical Center following a sudden illness. Born May 14, 1937 at O'Keefe, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Sarah Looney Hatfield. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lee; a granddaughter, Chrissy Simpkins; one sister, Violet Murphy; and four brothers: Roger Hatfield, Ira Hatfield, Earl Hatfield, and Glen Hatfield. Daisy was a homemaker and attended the Beech Creek Church of Christ. Survivors include one daughter, Mary Ann (Rick) Parks; two sons, Ricky (Angie) Lee and Randy Lee; two brothers, Phillip (Anna Lou) Hatfield and James (Nellie) Hatfield; six grandchildren; Melissa Daniels, Kim Daniels, Nick Lee, Alex Lee, Kyle Lee, and Michael Lee; three great-grandchildren, Corey, Jada, and Desirae; and three great-great-grandchildren, Winter, Grayson, and Peyton. Also surviving is a host of other family and friends. Funeral services were held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Evang. Bruce Murphy officiating. Entombment followed in the Mt. View Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Maher, W.Va., with grandsons and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation was from 6-9 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to

