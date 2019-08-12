DALLAS "DAL" MUSICK III, age 34, of McCarr, Ky., passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, in Ringgold, Ga. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday August 16, 2019, at Chambers Funeral Services chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, W.Va.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019