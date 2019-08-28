Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DALLAS DEAN STATEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DALLAS DEAN STATEN age 79 of Jefferson City, Tenn., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 6:23 p.m. He leaves behind a host of precious memories and laughter to all of those he loved. The world has lost but heaven has gained one of the greatest men to ever walk the earth and in doing so his beloved granddog Phoebe "Squirt Girl" got her Paw Paw back. He was preceded in death by his dad, Oliver Staten, and his sister, Billie Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Staten; his son, Michael (Lisa) Staten; his daughter, Cynthia (Jason) Runyon; his grandchildren, Allison Staten, Corey Staten and Seth Runyon. He is also survived by his sister, Jo Ann Harlan. Special thanks to nephews Buddy and Clyde Duty and cousin Larry Staten for helping during his time of sickness. The family would like to thank Glen Warren, Britt Farrar and Dillon Wines for their kindness. A special thank you to his son-in-law, Jason Runyon, who remained by his side through it all as his trusted compadre. In his life span, he was a mechanic, teacher and coal miner. His love for animals and mankind was always reflected in the life he led. He loved his Lord, his family, his church Rockhouse Freewill Baptist and his pastor Scott Erwin with all his heart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rockhouse FWB Church of Delbarton, W.Va., or . Private services will be held at a later date. Fly away to heaven, Daddy, and dance on the streets of gold, sing with the angels until we meet again, with love forever C. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, Tenn.

age 79 of Jefferson City, Tenn., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 6:23 p.m. He leaves behind a host of precious memories and laughter to all of those he loved. The world has lost but heaven has gained one of the greatest men to ever walk the earth and in doing so his beloved granddog Phoebe "Squirt Girl" got her Paw Paw back. He was preceded in death by his dad, Oliver Staten, and his sister, Billie Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Staten; his son, Michael (Lisa) Staten; his daughter, Cynthia (Jason) Runyon; his grandchildren, Allison Staten, Corey Staten and Seth Runyon. He is also survived by his sister, Jo Ann Harlan. Special thanks to nephews Buddy and Clyde Duty and cousin Larry Staten for helping during his time of sickness. The family would like to thank Glen Warren, Britt Farrar and Dillon Wines for their kindness. A special thank you to his son-in-law, Jason Runyon, who remained by his side through it all as his trusted compadre. In his life span, he was a mechanic, teacher and coal miner. His love for animals and mankind was always reflected in the life he led. He loved his Lord, his family, his church Rockhouse Freewill Baptist and his pastor Scott Erwin with all his heart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rockhouse FWB Church of Delbarton, W.Va., or . Private services will be held at a later date. Fly away to heaven, Daddy, and dance on the streets of gold, sing with the angels until we meet again, with love forever C. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, Tenn. Published in Southern WV from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.