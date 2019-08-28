DALLAS DEAN STATEN age 79 of Jefferson City, Tenn., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 6:23 p.m. He leaves behind a host of precious memories and laughter to all of those he loved. The world has lost but heaven has gained one of the greatest men to ever walk the earth and in doing so his beloved granddog Phoebe "Squirt Girl" got her Paw Paw back. He was preceded in death by his dad, Oliver Staten, and his sister, Billie Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Staten; his son, Michael (Lisa) Staten; his daughter, Cynthia (Jason) Runyon; his grandchildren, Allison Staten, Corey Staten and Seth Runyon. He is also survived by his sister, Jo Ann Harlan. Special thanks to nephews Buddy and Clyde Duty and cousin Larry Staten for helping during his time of sickness. The family would like to thank Glen Warren, Britt Farrar and Dillon Wines for their kindness. A special thank you to his son-in-law, Jason Runyon, who remained by his side through it all as his trusted compadre. In his life span, he was a mechanic, teacher and coal miner. His love for animals and mankind was always reflected in the life he led. He loved his Lord, his family, his church Rockhouse Freewill Baptist and his pastor Scott Erwin with all his heart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rockhouse FWB Church of Delbarton, W.Va., or . Private services will be held at a later date. Fly away to heaven, Daddy, and dance on the streets of gold, sing with the angels until we meet again, with love forever C. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, Tenn.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019