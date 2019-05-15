MR. DALLAS GENE ADAMS, 81, was born March 3, 1938, at Harts, W.Va., a son of the late Johnie and Annie Adams. He departed this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Dallas was a member of the Mary Anna Church for 12 years and was retired from the Fabrizi Trucking and Paving after 31 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Freeman (Anna Mae) Adams, James Thomas (Lucy) Adams, Cecil Lovel Adams and Truman Adams; sisters Wilma Adams and Gaynelle (Richard) Thompson. Dallas was survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Alice whom he married May 5, 1960. They shared three children, Drema (Rodney) Buckley, the late Wanda (Tony) Adams, and Daniel Adams; three grandchildren, Brandon, Charity and Corey; three great-grandchildren, Bryce, Nyomi and Hope. He is also survived by brother George (Dorothy) Adams and special friends Gloria Jean Adams, Inis Adams, Gary Adams, and Manuel Fekete. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Dallas' residence on Big Trace Fork of Harts with Brother Tommy Vance, Elder Linzie Queen and Elder Dallas Meeks officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnie Adams Cemetery, also on Big Trace Fork. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the residence, until time of the services on Thursday. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the Adams family.
Published in Southern WV from May 15 to May 17, 2019