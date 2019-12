DANNY EDWARD WHITE, age 66, of Uneeda, W.Va., was born January 8, 1953, and went to Heaven on December 2, 2019, after a long illness. Danny was preceded in death by grandparents, Ocie and Opal White, Essie Sigmond and Orvile Thomas; father, Edward White; mother, Judith White Asberry; sister, Gail Daniels; brother, Gregory White; and infant twin daughters, Malissa and Clorissa White. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Guyneth Clay White; sons, Danny A. (Mary Alice) White of Van, W.Va., and Patrick White of Uneeda, W.Va.; stepfather, Nick Asberry of Bellevue, Ohio; uncle, Billy (Jenny) White of Bim, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Corey White, Taylor (Cody) Williams, Brittney (James) Page, Emily Hartman, Cara White and Gabe White; five great-grandchildren, Jase, Aleyah, Kendal, Rowan and Renley. He is also survived by his loving mother-in-law, Garnet Clay; sisters-in-law, Ann Whitmore, Ada (Ron) Dolin, Gayle Bryant, Mary (Jerry) Thompson; brother-in-law, Charlie (Ann) Clay; special niece, Crystal Daniels; and many nephews, nieces and friends. Danny was a member of the Gospel Center Tabernacle, West Madison, W.Va.; a retired coal miner from Beth Energy Mines; and a UMWA member. His hobbies were building motors, racing, camping, fishing, and was always there to help others. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and community. Service took place 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at the Gospel Center Tabernacle, West Madison, W.Va., with Pastor Walter Gore officiating. Burial in Boone Memorial Park, Madison. Friends called from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation box will be at the church for Hero House. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.