Calling hours

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Service

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
DANNY EDWARD WHITE, age 66, of Uneeda, W.Va., was born January 8, 1953, and went to Heaven on December 2, 2019, after a long illness. Danny was preceded in death by grandparents, Ocie and Opal White, Essie Sigmond and Orvile Thomas; father, Edward White; mother, Judith White Asberry; sister, Gail Daniels; brother, Gregory White; and infant twin daughters, Malissa and Clorissa White. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Guyneth Clay White; sons, Danny A. (Mary Alice) White of Van, W.Va., and Patrick White of Uneeda, W.Va.; stepfather, Nick Asberry of Bellevue, Ohio; uncle, Billy (Jenny) White of Bim, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Corey White, Taylor (Cody) Williams, Brittney (James) Page, Emily Hartman, Cara White and Gabe White; five great-grandchildren, Jase, Aleyah, Kendal, Rowan and Renley. He is also survived by his loving mother-in-law, Garnet Clay; sisters-in-law, Ann Whitmore, Ada (Ron) Dolin, Gayle Bryant, Mary (Jerry) Thompson; brother-in-law, Charlie (Ann) Clay; special niece, Crystal Daniels; and many nephews, nieces and friends. Danny was a member of the Gospel Center Tabernacle, West Madison, W.Va.; a retired coal miner from Beth Energy Mines; and a UMWA member. His hobbies were building motors, racing, camping, fishing, and was always there to help others. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and community. Service took place 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at the Gospel Center Tabernacle, West Madison, W.Va., with Pastor Walter Gore officiating. Burial in Boone Memorial Park, Madison. Friends called from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation box will be at the church for Hero House. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
